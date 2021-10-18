2021 October 18 10:57

APM Terminals appoints new Head of Decarbonisation

APM Terminals further strategizes its decarbonisation efforts with the appointment of Sahar Rashidbeigi as its new Head of Decarbonisation effective 1 November 2021, according to the company's release.



APM Terminals is making a leap in its efforts towards carbon neutral operations with the creation of a dedicated function fully focused on decarbonisation. Sahar Rashidbeigi, experienced senior management advisor in areas of energy transition, cross-sector decarbonisation and circular economy will assume the role of APM Terminals’ Head of Decarbonisation effective 1 November 2021 and be based in the company’s headquarters in The Hague, The Netherlands.



Sahar Rashidbeigi, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, comes with a strong background in engineering and has more than 5 years of experience from McKinsey & Company in Amsterdam, where she was co-founder and co-lead of McKinsey Sustainability Insights. In addition, Sahar brings valuable front line experience from Vietnam, Thailand and Kuwait from Schlumberger Ltd., a leading supplier of technology and consultancy services to oil and gas industries. Her most recent assignment was as senior strategy advisor with Invest-NL, a leading Dutch impact fund, focused on major societal transitions, such as transition towards a carbon neutral and circular economy.



Recently, APM Terminals partnered with Siemens on a pilot to significantly reduce emissions at its terminal in Mumbai, India. As the next step, APM Terminals plans to roll out terminal-specific improvement measures across a wider portfolio of terminals globally, with the aim of achieving similar emission reduction in other locations.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.