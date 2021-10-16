2021 October 15 17:09

Sevmash completed manufacturing of sections for offshore ice-resistant fixed platform LSP "A"

The company has manufactured 221 sections with a total weight of 5,500 tonnes

Image source: Sevmash Sevmash JSC, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says it has completed manufacturing of sections for the offshore ice-resistant fixed platform (LSP "A").



Under the contract with Krasnoyarskgazprom Neftegazproject LLC which ordered the platform, the company has manufactured 221 sections for the platform. Their total weight is 5,500 tonnes. The sections are delivered to Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Complex which is in charge of the superblock assembling.

Offshore platform LSP “A” was laid down under investment project of Gazprom in June 2020. The offshore ice-resistant fixed submersible platform anchored to the seabed by steel piles is intended for the delopment of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field. LSP “A” consists of principal structural parts: its jacket, deck and superstructure. The superstructure on top of the platform will include main and auxiliary drilling modules, operational and energy complexes and living quarters. LSP “A” is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia’s European part will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for final assembly and outfitting.



The platform will be more than 135 meters long, 69 meters wide, 41 meters tall from the base to the helicopter pad, and its weight will exceed 40,000 tons in total.

The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field was discovered on the shelf in the Gulf of Ob in 2000. Its natural gas reserves are estimated at 550 billion cubic meters.



Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

