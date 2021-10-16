2021 October 15 11:47

Russian-Chinese joint naval exercise is underway in the Sea of Japan

Combat ships and support vessels of the Russian Navy (Navy) and the Navy (Navy) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) began practical actions during Joint Sea 2021 naval exercise in the Sea of Japan, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the first stage of the exercise, the base minesweepers of the Pacific Fleet guided ships of the two countries behind the trawls and ensured the deployment of forces in the waters of the Sea of Japan. During the passage by sea, the sailors of Russia and China conducted a training session on organizing communications and joint tactical maneuvering.

At the combat training range, the united detachment worked out tasks for the mine defence of ships. As part of this episode of the exercise, the ships of the Russian Navy and the PLA Navy conducted artillery fire at a mock-up of a sea floating mine posing a danger to navigation.

Later, the crews will perform artillery fire at a naval towed shield imitating a surface combat ship of a mock enemy, and will solve the detachment's air defence missions. The ships will be opposed by the multifunctional Su-30SM fighters of the Air Force and Air Defence Army of the Eastern Military District and the helicopters of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation.

The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise is held in the Sea of Japan from 14 to 17 October. The Russian Navy is represented by warships and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet: the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev, the corvettes of the project 20380 Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gromkiy, two base minesweepers, a submarine Ust- Bolsheretsk, as well as a missile boat and a rescue tug.

From the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) naval forces, the destroyers Kun Ming and Nan Chang, the corvettes Bin Zhou and Liu Zhou, as well as a diesel submarine, an integrated supply ship and a rescue vessel are involved. The day before, a detachment of Chinese ships arrived at the anchorage area in the water area of the Peter the Great Bay.

The first Russian-Chinese joint naval drills took place in the Yellow Sea in August 2005. At that time they were part of the Peace Mission 2005 large-scale military exercises, organized under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Since 2012, the Joint Sea annual naval exercises have been held beyond the SCO, aimed at strengthening the combat capability of Russia and China to jointly counter threats at sea.

In 2020, Joint Sea exercise was not held due to restrictive measures in force in connection with the pandemic of a new coronavirus infection.