2021 October 15 09:56

Port of Oakland’s Danny Wan heads statewide port group

Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan is the new President of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA). Members of the trade group selected Mr. Wan this week. He succeeds Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, according to the company's release.

Mr. Wan manages both a seaport and airport. The Port of Oakland is California’s third-largest port. Its Oakland International Airport is the San Francisco Bay Area’s second-largest airport.



Mr. Wan takes on the new role at a critical time. Unprecedented trade growth has congested California ports which process 40 percent of all containerized imports entering the U.S. The result has been disruption to global supply chains. CAPA will be instrumental in advocating much needed investments into California port, transportation and supply chain infrastructure.

Maritime interests are seeking government help to modernize ports and streamline regulations governing port operations. They’re also working closely with regulators on ways to curb emissions created by ships and cargo-handling equipment.

The port association represents 14 deep water ports. It sets public policy objectives that are advanced with local, state and federal government. Mr. Wan will guide the association’s deliberations and decision-making with the association’s members and staff.

Mr. Wan has been the Port of Oakland’s Executive Director since 2019. He has overseen the fastest growth in port business volume in its 94-year history. He also led Oakland’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, authorizing extraordinary measures that included:

Berthing the Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark hundreds of passengers exposed to Coronavirus;

Vaccine availability for Port workers; and

Free Covid-19 testing at Oakland International Airport.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.