2021 October 13 10:28

Partnership between Dow and Haldor Topsoe will turn waste plastics into circular plastics

The partnership between Dow and Topsoe marks a new initiative to efficiently convert waste plastics to circular plastics, keeping them out of the environment and responsibly reclaiming their value, according to the company's release.

Plans include Dow to proceed with the design and engineering for a 10,000 ton per year market development unit using Haldor Topsoe’s PureStepTM technology to purify pyrolysis oil feedstock derived from waste plastics for use in circular products.

Dow’s development unit will advance the technology for industrial-scale purification of circular feedstocks, which will be used to meet strong market demand for circular polyethylene.



Waste plastics in the environment is a climate issue. Advancing the circular economy for plastics maximizes the sustainability benefits that plastics bring across the value chain in a more carbon-efficient way. The construction of a market development purification unit will help solve a key challenge in closing the loop for waste plastics. Topsoe will support Dow in meeting its 2030 circularity targets, including Dow’s target to enable 1 million metric tons of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled through its direct actions and partnerships.



A first step agreement is in place between Dow and Topsoe to leverage lab-scale capabilities to support the design and engineering of the new 10,000 ton per year market development unit (MDU), which will be built at Dow’s site in Terneuzen, the Netherlands.



The objective for Dow’s new purification MDU is to validate the technology to produce circular products and to accelerate the scale needed to support strong market demand for circular polyethylene.

About PureStepTM

PureStep™ utilizes Topsoe’s hydroprocessing technology to remove impurities from liquified feedstock. This means new plastics can now be created from low-grade mixed waste - including tires, municipal solid waste and products containing PVC. Not only does this revolutionary solution remove the need of fossil-based resources, it also reduces reliance on costly and time-consuming sorting or decreases used plastic going to landfill or incineration.



About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. By perfecting chemistry for a better world, we enable our customers to succeed in the transition towards renewable energy. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe. In 2020, our revenue was approximately DKK 6.2 billion, and we employ around 2,100 employees.



About Dow

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries.