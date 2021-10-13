  • Home
  2021 October 13 10:30

    Tanker loaded from SPM-1 at CPC Marine Terminal

    Image source: CPC
    The single point mooring was hydro tested prior to commencement of the loading

    On 12 October 2021, the ALATAU tanker charted by the National Company “KazMunaiGaz” JSC (AO NMSC “Kazmortransflot” - operator) was loaded with crude oil at CPC Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka. Oil was loaded on an Aframax tanker friom the Single point mooring (SPM-1) repaired on 5 September 2021, CPC says in its press release.

    The ALATAU tanker with the deadweight of 115,896 tons was moored to SPM-1 on 11 October.

    The Single point mooring was hydro tested prior to commencement of the loading. The tests were successful, the water used for testing was loaded on the ALATAU tanker for disposal. Oil lifting of 90,000 tons was the subsequent operation with involvement of the ALATAU tanker. The ALATAU tanker’s loading went normally without remarks and was completed on 12 October 2021 at 09:00 a.m., thereafter the vessel south-westward.

    The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

    CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.


