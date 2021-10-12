  • Home
  2021 October 12

    Flag-raising ceremony held on third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3

    Image source: Admiralteiskie Verfi

    Diesel-electric submarine named Magadan joins the fleet of RF Navy

    Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says a flag-raising ceremony has been held on the third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3 today, 12 October 2021.  

    With the hoisting of the St. Andrew's flag, the submarine named Magadan joins the fleet of RF Navy.

    Aleksandr Buzakov, General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi, commented: “Diesel-electric submarine Magadan was laid down in November 2019. Less than two years had passed before we raised the flag on it.  That is a good pace to be kept by the Admiralteiskie Verfi shipbuilders for the entire series being built for the Pacific Fleet”..

    The Magadan intended for the Pacific Fleet of RF Navy is the third submarine in the series. It was laid down on 1 November 2019 and launched on 26 March 2021. The state trials were completed in the end of August with the test completion certificate signed on October 5.  

    The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. The contract implementation nears completion.

    Image source: Admiralteiskie Verfi

    The first Project 636.3 Kilo-class SSK, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, was officially delivered to the Russian Navy on November 25, 2019. The Volkhov, the second submarine in the series, joined RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet on 24 October 2020. The third one, Magadan, is to be delivered in November. The forth submarine named Ufa to be launched before the end of this year. The fifth and the sixth submarines, Mozhaisk and Yakutsk, were laid down on 23 August 2021.

    Submarines of the Improved Kilo-class (Project 636.3) feature higher combat effectiveness as compared with previous projects. The optimal ratio of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, modern automated information and control system, and powerful high-speed torpedo-missile weapons provide world-class priority for ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear underwater shipbuilding. Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard is the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class, as well as their warranty and after-sales service.

    General characteristics of 636 design submarines: endurance - 45 days, maximum depth - 300 m; submerged cruising range using economical speed - 400 miles; cruising range with snorkel and enhanced fuel supply at a speed of 7 knots - 7,500 miles; surface displacement - 2,350 cbm; the number of torpedo tubes - 6, underwater speed - 18 knots, complement - 52.

    Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrates its 317th anniversary.

