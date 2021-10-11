2021 October 11 17:28

Ocean B.C. Towing Inc. from Canada joins IAPH as associate member

International Association of Ports and Harbors announces that Ocean B.C. Towing Inc. has joined IAPH as an associate member. Ocean B.C. Towing is a tug operator of Ocean Group. Ocean Group is a major supplier of integrated marine solutions in Canada and a leader in the Canadian maritime industry. With close to 1,000 employees, Ocean is a Quebec entrepreneurial jewel operating in 23 business locations in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, while intensifying its presence in the Caribbian.