2021 October 11 14:41

Russian Maritime Law Association joins Comitee Maritime International

Image source: RUMLA

The legal successor of the soviet association was excluded from CMI in 2017

Russian Maritime Law Association (RUMLA) has been included into the Comitee Maritime International (CMI, established in 1897), RUMLA President Konstantin Krasnokutsky told IAA PortNews. The legal successor of the soviet association was excluded from CMI in 2017 due to nonpayment of the membership fee. RUMLA undertakes settlement of the previous association’s debt.

“We believe it is not possible to be considered as a fully valid member of the international shipping community without a possibility to share alike the discussion of the community rules and without an opportunity to communicate our position and our requirements with the foreign and international players, - Konstantin Krasnokutsky commented on the need of membership. – After the legal successor of the soviet association was excluded from CMI in 2017, Russian maritime community found itself abandoned without its voice on the international stage. Such a voice is more of necessity than of prestige. Issues of importance in Russia including development of shipping in the Arctic, ensuring practical formalities of rescue, guarantees etc. for ship owners as well as consistent and predictable processes of arrests and forced sales cannot be addressed without international practice taken into consideration. International practice is not a solid block of solutions but a dynamic system which was not aligning with the maritime community of Russia until recently. Our task is to right in justice by recovering the opportunity of international collaboration both via governmental organizations (the International Maritime Organization as an agency of the United Nations) and via Comitee Maritime International (CMI, established in 1897), one of the oldest and respected global platforms.

According to Konstantin Krasnokutsky, all associations take part in CMI activities by involving their representatives in working groups, committees and sub-committees as well as by delivering their consolidated positions and relevant experience in most challenging issues of the maritime law.

“From our part, we would like to participate in the activities of groups focused on issues where our country is of high expertise, particularly polar shipping and unification of regulations and administration of law (in this respect we are set to pay even more attention to the outlet of our association, the Maritime Law magazine), responsibility for environmental damage. Besides, CMI is currently working on a so called Beijing Draft, international instrument for recognition of judicial sale of ships. Following the general meeting of RUMLA members held on October 8, all the proposals expressed by the members will be consolidated with an insight into our capabilities and outlining of our priorities”, said Konstantin Krasnokutsky.

Russian Maritime Law Association (RUMLA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated entirely to the promotion and study of maritime law in Russia and worldwide.