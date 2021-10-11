2021 October 11 15:35

Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines begins at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Steel cutting, the beginning of construction of the second Superstar ro-pax vessel, Finncanopus, was celebrated at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China on 8 October 2021, according to Finnlines's release.

Finncanopus is the second vessel in the Superstar ro-pax series, the construction of which has now started. Construction of the first vessel, Finnsirius, started earlier this year. A total of two Superstars have been ordered.

The newbuilding programme proceeds and so-called mock-ups have been built of cabins, as well as public spaces, to check and test the quality and fine-tune details. One of the shipbuilding traditions, keel-laying of Finnsirius, will be the next milestone in April 2022.



Finnlines is in the process of implementing its EUR 500-million eco-efficient newbuilding programme, which consists of three hybrid ro-ro vessels and two ro-pax vessels. The first ro-ro vessel is scheduled to be delivered this autumn and the following two in early 2022, whereas the deliveries of the ro-pax vessels are planned to take place in 2023.



Steel cutting is a tradition dating back to the days when traditional woods were used for shipbuilding, but traditions stand the test of time in shipping. The second milestone is the keel laying ceremony when large sections of the bottom of the vessel are placed on blocks and raised from the dock. The next step is to launch the ship in the water for the first time, which also marks that the construction of the interior begins. Finally, the ship is named, the most festive event where a champagne bottle is broken over the bow of the ship.



Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.