2021 October 11 12:17

The Russian Fishery Company increases the output of deep processing products in Q3 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, the Russian Fishery Company continued to demonstrate an increase in the production of deep-processed Pollock products frozen at sea, according to the company's release. In July-September, 17% more Pollock fillets, mince and surimi were produced on board fishing trawlers than in the same period in 2020. The growth in production of these products for the three quarters was 20% compared to the same period last year.

“The modernization of the existing fleet, and, most importantly, the commissioning of the first super-trawler of the new fleet allows the company to fulfill the strategic task of increasing the production of deep processing products at sea,” commented Viktor Litvinenko, General Director of the Russian Fishere Company. It is this method of production that allows you to get the maximum economic return from the resource and provides consumers with the highest quality products from wild white fish.

As previously reported, in the third quarter RFC continued to develop sales of deep-processed Pollock products in the domestic market. In particular, in order to increase sales of Pollock fillets on the Russian market, a long-term contract was signed with Fish Processing Plant No. 1 (ROK-1).

In September, the first RFC’s supertrawler Vladimir Limanov began production of surimi in industrial volumes. From the fourth quarter, the company plans to ensure a stable supply of this product to Japan. The first batches of products from RFC’s surimi for the domestic market have already been produced by the Russian partners of the company. In general, shipments of products to the traditional partners of the RFC in the domestic market, in China, Europe and the USA, have continued.

On October 11, the Russian Fishery Company celebrates the 10th anniversary of its foundation.

About Russian Fishery Company

Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest Russian producers of wild white fish, one of the leading producers of Pollock in Russia and globally. RFC provides the entire production chain - from fishing to deep processing of fish into a product of high added value: fillet, mince and new product - surimi. The start of surimi production became possible thanks to the construction of a new fleet of modern supertrawlers and the commissioning of the first such vessel – “Vladimir Limanov”.

The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. More than 80% of the catch is Pollock. RFC’s primary commercial fishing grounds are in the Bering Sea and The Sea of Okhotsk, some of the cleanest oceanic areas of the entire globe. The efficiency of the fishing industry and the environmental responsibility of the Company are confirmed by the MSC certificate. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood.

Strategic goals of the сompany involve increasing the output of high value-added products. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch and onboard processing of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.