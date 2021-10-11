2021 October 11 11:03

U-Ming takes onboard Jotun’s Hull Skating Solutions for bulker newbuild

U-Ming, SWS and Jotun have signed commercial agreement for the groundbreaking Jotun Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) for U-Ming’s 190,000 dwt dual fuel bulk carrier newbuilding project at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard (SWS) in Shanghai, China. The agreement was signed during a signing ceremony on Teams, according to the company's release.



Jotun’s HSS combines the Hull Skater, an underwater robotic device with hull inspection and cleaning capabilities, and SeaQuantum Skate, a purpose developed antifouling coating. The solution will be fitted on one of U-Ming’s four LNG dual- fuel Tier III 190,000 dwt bulk carriers to be built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) to support the long term charter with mining giant Anglo American.



U-Ming’s vessels are expected to be delivered throughout 2022/2023.



U-Ming

U-Ming Marine is listed on the Taiwan’s Stock Exchange, one of the nine listed companies within the Far Eastern Group. The Company’s philosophy is firmly established from the foundation of Far Eastern Group’s motto, “Sincerity, Diligence, Thrift, Prudence and Innovation”. U-Ming’s headquarter is in Taiwan, with 3 fully owned subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong and Xiamen to extend their services to worldwide customers. U-Ming owns and operates a total of 61 vessels with total 8.4 million DWT.



SWS

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (“SWS”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China CSSC Holding Ltd., a publicly listed company controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). As a leader in the construction of merchant vessels in China, SWS has been devoted to the independent development and upgrading of merchant vessels has completed design of totally 39 types of vessels including bulk carriers, tankers, container ships and gas carriers. Capesize bulk carriers, Newcastle bulk carriers, and VLOC which have been built by SWS occupies a 16% share of the world fleet. SWS’s bulk carrier has become the "the first brand" of Chinese exported ships.



Jotun

The Jotun Group is a matrix organisation divided into seven regions responsible for the sale of decorative paints and marine, protective and powder coatings. The company has 39 production facilities in 23 countries, 65 companies in 47 countries and is represented in more than 100 countries around the world. Jotun is number 1 in Marine coatings worldwide.