2021 October 11 10:24

APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir will join the APM Terminals Senior Management Team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and be based in The Hague starting in January 2022, according to the company's release.



An experienced leader with background in strategy, customer experience, sales, services, marketing and business development, Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir will join APM Terminals in January 2022 from Icelandair Group, where she currently also serves as Chief Commercial Officer.



Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir holds a degree in Leadership and Management from Háskóli Íslands (University of Iceland). Prior to joining Icelandair Group, Birna served as Chief Commercial Officer at Iceland Telecom and Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Landsvirkjun - the National Power Company of Iceland.



New CCO appointment comes after the earlier announcement of Jonathan Goldner, who had been the company’s Chief Commercial Officer since 2017, assuming the role of Head of Asia Region at APM Terminals in September.



