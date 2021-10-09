2021 October 9 12:17

Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show

Azimut|Benetti Group takes home high honors and awards MarineMax for an incredible year during the Cannes Boat Show. The Cannes Boat Show (September 7-12) was an eventful week for MarineMax and Azimut Yachts. MarineMax received an award representing an incredible year of Azimut yacht sales, Best Sales Volume – Americas, while Azimut received six World Yacht Trophies!



Andrew Schneider, Azimut Brand Manager for MarineMax, comments, “Through dedication and hard work, our teams have been successful in delivering the yachting lifestyle. It’s truly incredible. Congratulations are due to the entire team for their efforts to close contracts during the Cannes Boat Show and for orchestrating deals pending directly from our show efforts.”



On top of a memorable year and extraordinary show, Azimut|Benetti Group won six awards during the annual World Yacht Trophies gala dinner. French publisher SG Publications organized the awards to reward the best boats between 13 and 140 meters launched in the last 12 months. Azimut continues to stand out in the industry for its innovative design, indisputable glamour, and advanced technology of its yachts.



ABOUT MARINEMAX



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.