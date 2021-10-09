2021 October 9 12:31

APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir will join the APM Terminals Senior Management Team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and be based in The Hague starting in January 2022.



An experienced leader with background in strategy, customer experience, sales, services, marketing and business development, Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir will join APM Terminals in January 2022 from Icelandair Group, where she currently also serves as Chief Commercial Officer.



Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir holds a degree in Leadership and Management from Háskóli Íslands (University of Iceland). Prior to joining Icelandair Group, Birna served as Chief Commercial Officer at Iceland Telecom and Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Landsvirkjun - the National Power Company of Iceland.



“Birna’s experience within customer service, sales, marketing and technology will further strengthen the important role that the APM Terminals’ Commercial team plays in bringing our Safer, Better, Bigger strategy to life, as well as in delivering a consistent high quality customer experience for our diverse client portfolio”, says Morten Engelstoft, CEO of APM Terminals. “Technology and data are becoming crucial for our operations and Birna’s 16 years’ experience in telecommunications and IT will be of great value to the business.”



“I am excited to join the APM Terminals organization and be part of a safety, customer and people driven organization - one that plays a vital role in global trade and that allows people from around the world to create and live better lives”, comments Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir. “I have been fascinated with the developments of technology and how quickly new things are introduced and how much they can change our society, our opportunities and organizations.”



New CCO appointment comes after the earlier announcement of Jonathan Goldner, who had been the company’s Chief Commercial Officer since 2017, assuming the role of Head of Asia Region at APM Terminals in September.



About APM Terminals

The Hague, Netherlands headquartered APM Terminals operates a Global Port, Terminal and Inland Services Network of 22,000 employees in 67 countries including interests in 75 terminals and 117 Inland Services locations. These facilities operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner handle around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. The company provides port management and terminal operations to over 60 liner shipping and port customers, and a wide range of local inland transportation and cargo services around the world performing a central role in global trade and logistics. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.