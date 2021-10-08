2021 October 8 17:53

Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021

The ISLAND SKY was welcomed into Associated British Port’s (ABP) King George Dock last week. The Port of Hull has welcomed many cruise vessels over the years, but this was the first since the start of the COVID pandemic and something to behold in the dock so often frequented by general cargo vessels, according to ABP's release.



The vessel, operated by Noble Caledonia, boasts 57 spacious luxury cabins, conveying the atmosphere of a private yacht amongst its guests. Accommodation is arranged over five decks and all suites have outside views.

With the return of cruise, the Port of Hull looks forward to welcoming more of these incredible vessels in 2022.

Elsewhere in the ABP Group, the Port of Southampton’s newest cruise terminal was officially opened by the Maritime Minister during London International Shipping Week.

Robert Courts MP officially opened the £55 million next-generation Horizon Cruise Terminal, at an event to celebrate the Port of Southampton’s significant investment in the future of cruise.

Hull is one of several ABP ports handling cruise calls, including Ayr, Barrow, Cardiff, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Newport, Plymouth, Southampton, Swansea, Teignmouth, and Troon.