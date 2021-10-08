  • Home
    ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel

    ECOsubsea, the sustainable robotic end-to-end biofouling solution welcomes the announcement of an innovative hull management tool “intertrac Hullcare” from leading marine coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel, according to the company's release.

    AkzoNobel has identified the need to further support the maritime industry’s carbon neural roadmap and the huge opportunity that can be achieved with sustainable and well-planned but flexible hull maintenance.

    A clean hull will glide through the water when a vessel is underway a lot more smoothly than one with fouling which will increase friction and therefore require more engine power to meet desired speeds.

    The use of high-performance coatings, big data analytics and the ECOsubsea system allows owners to meet and exceed industry standards, providing customers a full sustainability solution in every step of the value chain.

    About ECOsubsea

    ECOsubsea was formed in 2008 by the brothers Tor and Klaus Østervold to develop a prototype hull cleaning technology that could safely and efficiently remove hull fouling without leaving any fouling in the water. Tor Østervold won the Nor-Shipping Young Entrepreneur Award in 2013 from the leading trade show Nor-Shipping and the company won the WWL Orcelle Award later that year. Further, the company has received a string of accolades for its environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient solutions, including: the Green Ship Technology Award, the Global Freight Award and the Seatrade Award.

    The company has been developing its technology in the UK port of Southampton winning contracts from leading ship owners. The Southampton based system has accumulated more than 4000 hours of service. It now has systems in different locations around the world.

    The ECOsubsea system consists of a sophisticated and reliable remotely operated vehicle that moves along the ship hull. It’s unique cleaning system ensures the removal of hull fouling without damaging the hull coating. The system removes over 97% of all the fouling detritus which is then safely pumped ashore and can be used as biofuel.

    Key benefits of ECOsubsea

    Soft Jets cleaning technology ensures coating performance is not compromised
     Efficient cleaning operations allows service during cargo operations
     Patented clean and capture ensures availability in the strictest ports
     Ensure customers get the full gains from a clean hull without compromising coating efficiency or causing pollution to local waters.

