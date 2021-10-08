  • Home
  • News
  • FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 8 10:29

    FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium

    Image source: FESCO
    The parties will work on using the capacities of CPV for shipping isothermal containers with commercial helium of the Amur GPP

    FESCO Transportation Group and Gazprom Helium Service LLC are to cooperate at transportation of liquid helium produced by the Amur Gas Processing Plant via Commercial Port of Vladivostok (“CPV”, part of the FESCO Group) to the world market, FESCO says in its press release.

    The corresponding agreement of intent was signed by Denis Kanataev, Commercial Director of Far-Eastern Shipping Company (parent company of FESCO) and Lyubov Brish, Director General of Gazprom Helium Service LLC within the framework of the St.Petersburg International Gas Forum.

    The parties will work out a possibility of using the capacities of CPV for shipping isothermal containers with commercial helium of the Amur Gas Processing Plant. Preparation of containers for transportation by sea will be carried out at the world’s largest helium hub put into operation by Gazprom in the Vladivostok area in September 2021.

Другие новости по темам: FESCO, CPV, Amur GPP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 8

12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA
11:10 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY
10:43 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
10:27 Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee
10:09 Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06
09:30 Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core