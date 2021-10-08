2021 October 8 10:29

FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium

Image source: FESCO

The parties will work on using the capacities of CPV for shipping isothermal containers with commercial helium of the Amur GPP

FESCO Transportation Group and Gazprom Helium Service LLC are to cooperate at transportation of liquid helium produced by the Amur Gas Processing Plant via Commercial Port of Vladivostok (“CPV”, part of the FESCO Group) to the world market, FESCO says in its press release.

The corresponding agreement of intent was signed by Denis Kanataev, Commercial Director of Far-Eastern Shipping Company (parent company of FESCO) and Lyubov Brish, Director General of Gazprom Helium Service LLC within the framework of the St.Petersburg International Gas Forum.

The parties will work out a possibility of using the capacities of CPV for shipping isothermal containers with commercial helium of the Amur Gas Processing Plant. Preparation of containers for transportation by sea will be carried out at the world’s largest helium hub put into operation by Gazprom in the Vladivostok area in September 2021.