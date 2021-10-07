2021 October 7 16:03

Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers

In an industry first, Capital Ship Management (CAPITAL) is to secure ABS notations recognizing investment in decarbonization technologies for its newbuild orders for medium range tankers, according to ABS's release.

ABS developed the notations with Capital’s input during their extensive program of new construction projects. The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped for High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation is for vessels equipped for wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.

The notations, which can be applied to any vessel type, were developed to support industry decarbonization efforts and recognize sustainability investments.

The HVSC-Ready notation was introduced with the update to the ABS Guide for High Voltage Shore Connection, published in July.

About Capital Ship Management

The Capital Group currently controls 103 vessels including 56 tankers, nine LNGs, 38 containers and 4 bulk-carriers with a total GRT 7 million tons. The fleet includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners.