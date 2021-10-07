2021 October 7 11:56

Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard

appoiImage source: Khabarovsk Shipyard

Andrey Bekasov has been appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), says press center of the company.



The decision was made at the meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors.



Andrey Bekasov was born in 1977. In 1999, he graduate from Saint-Petersburg Higher Naval Engineering School as a specialist in electric power systems and automation of ships, engineer.



Between 2010 and 2014 – specialist and manager at commercial and state organizations.



Between 2014 and 2021 – Senior Specialist; Deputy Head of the Naval Construction Department; Deputy General Director, Government Relations; Chief Engineer at Amursky Shipyard PJSC.



Khabarovsk Shipyard is one of the largest shipbuilding plants in the Far East of Russia. Throughout its history the shipyard has built over 350 warships and civil vessels of different classes and projects. More than 20 warships have been exported to India, Syria, Cuba, Korea.