  • Home
  • News
  • The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 7 09:38

    The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region

    According to operational data of the Port of Riga, in 9 months of the current year, 15.2 million tons of various cargo were transshipped through the port of Riga, moreover, in September 2021, + 8% more cargo was handled in comparison with the same period last year. In total, most of the handled cargo were forestry products, i.e. 4.6 million tons (+ 10% compared to September 2020), about 3 million tons of containerized cargo and about 2 million tons of grain products, the volume of which has increased by more than 10% compared to 2020.

    Not only the total amount of grain grown in Latvia and transshipped via the port is significant, but also the volume of agricultural cargo of foreign origin shipped through the Port of Riga - in 2020, 32% of grain cargo transshipped through the port was delivered directly from Lithuania, Russia, Estonia and other countries. That means that shippers of agricultural cargo based abroad choose the terminals of the port of Riga instead of the local ports as a more advantageous location for transshipment of their products.

     “The competitiveness of the provided service is determined by several factors - port dues and charges, cargo handling efficiency, inland connections, geographical location, infrastructure, as well as the range and quality of services available in the port”, emphasized Viesturs Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board.

     One of the important elements in the cargo handling process in the port is service provided by surveyors - cargo quality inspectors. Marine surveyors are independent experts working in the port, acting as support and control agents on behalf of the supplier, terminal or consignee. Their task is to carry out ship surveys and inspections, cargo quality tests and assessments to ensure that each actor in the cargo logistics chain has no doubts about the cargo condition, quality and volume.

    “Over the years, we have tested more than 300 million tons of various cargo in our laboratories. Products such as coal, solid biofuels, manganese and ore, ferrous alloys, as well as grain, oilseed and bean crops are mainly tested in the laboratory, ”explained Julians Strods, Senior Cargo Inspector at ”Incolab Services”. The company he represents is one of the five surveyor service providers working in the port of Riga.

    “The results of the tests and inspections determine the price of the products and probability of claims to be made against the trader as a seller of products or a provider of services. High-quality services, provided by laboratories such as “Incolab Services”, can mitigate various risks in the cargo transportation chain both when receiving and sending cargo, ”commented Arturas Rimkevičius, Chairman of the Board of the Lithuanian company “Agrobosas” commenting on the important role of surveyors in cargo transportation.

    “Agrobosas” is a Lithuanian-based company that transports grain products grown in the neighboring country to the Freeport of Riga, where they are stored in the newly built closed-in warehouses at the SIA “Strek” terminal on Krievu Island. Grain testing is performed there and later, using deep-water berths on Krievu Island, the grain cargo is loaded on PANAMAX-type vessels and sent to Africa by sea.

    "Transportation costs are calculated evaluating the entire portfolio of services available in the port", added Lithuanian businessman Arturas Rimkevičus He said that according to entrepreneurs’ calculations, cost savings when handling grain in the port of Riga reach up to 7 euros per ton, which proves efficiency and competitiveness of the port cluster’s general operation.

Другие новости по темам: Riga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 7

17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA
11:10 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY
10:43 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
10:27 Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee
10:09 Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06
09:30 Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core
16:16 Reconstruction of two berths completed in the seaport of Pevek
15:37 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
15:13 ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment
14:41 Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting metal for construction of two research vessels of Project 17050
14:14 Codling Wind Park contracts DNV to certify Ireland’s flagship offshore wind farm
13:53 Van Oord orders methanol-ready 175m wind farm vessel
13:38 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize equipment for construction of LNG production terminal
13:12 Solstad Offshore sells seven vessels for recycling
12:34 CJC joins the UK Chamber of Shipping
12:11 Ports of Stockholm takes another step towards onshore power connections for cruise ships
11:10 Austal Philippines delivers 118 metre high-speed trimaran ferry to Fred. Olsen Express
10:50 North Sea Port throws its weight behind sustainable energy supplies in the Flemish ports and beyond with Flux50