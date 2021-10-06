  • Home
  • News
  • Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 6 17:37

    Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year

    Tallink Grupp has published to the stock exchange the company’s 2021 September and third quarter passenger and cargo transport statistics.

    According to the statistics, the month of September in 2021 was stronger than in 2020 with passenger, passenger car and transported cargo unit numbers all higher this year than last year. The number of passengers transported in September 2021 was 27.6% higher with a total of 310 265 passengers transported on all the company’s routes (243 215 passengers in September 2020). The number of passenger vehicles and cargo units transported both increased by 4% in September 2021 compared to the same month in 2020,  with 64 610 passenger vehicles transported in September 2021 (62 138 in September 2020) and 33 982 cargo units transported in September 2021 (32 672 units in September 2020). The increase in 2021 was largely due to an improved COVID pandemic situation compared to the same period in 2020 and the Tallinn-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes partly back in operation in 2021.

    The statistics for the third quarter as a whole, however, show a more negative trend compared to the same period in 2020. The total number of passengers carried in the quarter was 1 144 092, which is 13% less than in the same quarter in 2020 (1 314 301 passengers in Q3 2020). The number of passenger vehicles transported in Q3 2021 totalled 229 468, which is 16.8% less than in the same quarter last year (275 735 vehicles in Q3 2020). Similarly, the number of cargo units carried on all the company’s routes in Q3 this year showed a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2020, totalling 90 538 units (91 578 in Q3 2020).

    Commenting on the statistics, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said: 

    „The quarter three periods in 2020 and 2021 have been almost like a mirror image of one another: whereas the first month and a half of Q3 in 2020 were fairly positive after the lifting of restrictions and the second half of the quarter became negative with the looming second wave of the COVID pandemic, then Q3 of this year has been fairly reserved in terms of passenger numbers in the first two months due to many ongoing restrictions, and only now in September are we seeing some increases in numbers and also near future bookings. However, the numbers are still far off from what we were used to in this quarter in the pre-COVID times and we don’t foresee great increases in passenger numbers before next spring or summer. This is the reality we face and it is clear that the travel industry will have another very difficult low autumn-winter season ahead.

    “While we must keep our sights on next year and we make plans for a return to travelling after the winter, we must ensure we optimise our operations as much as possible now for the low season ahead and ensure that all our activities over the next five months until spring 2022 are as efficient as possible.” 

    In light of the need to optimise the company’s activities for the low season ahead and with bookings for the autumn-winter season increasing at a slower pace than expected, the company last week made the decision to temporarily suspend the operation of its vessels Baltic Queen, Silja Europa and Silja Serenade after the end of the Christmas school holidays in January. Silja Europa will operate some special cruises and charter cruises during the suspension period. Customers whose bookings are impacted by these decisions are being contacted by the company’s customer service teams and offered alternatives. 

    Further, the company will start operating its shuttle vessels Star and Megastar according to the traditional winter schedule from 16 October 2021 with the last departure of Saturday evening taking place at 19.30 and the first departure of Sunday morning taking place at 10.30 until spring 2022. 

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA
11:10 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY
10:43 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
10:27 Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee
10:09 Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06
09:30 Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core
16:16 Reconstruction of two berths completed in the seaport of Pevek
15:37 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
15:13 ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment
14:41 Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting metal for construction of two research vessels of Project 17050
14:14 Codling Wind Park contracts DNV to certify Ireland’s flagship offshore wind farm
13:53 Van Oord orders methanol-ready 175m wind farm vessel
13:38 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize equipment for construction of LNG production terminal
13:12 Solstad Offshore sells seven vessels for recycling
12:34 CJC joins the UK Chamber of Shipping
12:11 Ports of Stockholm takes another step towards onshore power connections for cruise ships
11:10 Austal Philippines delivers 118 metre high-speed trimaran ferry to Fred. Olsen Express
10:50 North Sea Port throws its weight behind sustainable energy supplies in the Flemish ports and beyond with Flux50
10:09 Jan De Nul contracts Castor Marine to connect entire fleet 80 vessels migrate to VSAT, Iridium and VoIP software and hardware
09:48 MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market, Oct 05
09:45 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for September 2021 and Q3’2021
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 4

2021 October 4

18:31 “K” LINE and TUMSAT to start joint research on marine plastics
18:07 Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M the first to receive ABS remote-control navigation notation
17:06 Yang Ming names new 2,800 TEU vessel, YM Cooperatio
16:51 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of 2 Commissioning Service Operations Vessels
16:32 Third crew of cadets finished navigation practice on Khersones sailboat
15:57 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 7% in 9M’21
15:03 IPCSA launches Global PCS study
14:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of October 1
14:25 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 3.5% in 9M’2021
14:03 Qatar Petroleum commences LNG ship orders for the North Field expansion projects
13:02 MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia
12:36 Webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities to be held on October 5
12:27 ABB joins to The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
11:58 Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
11:34 Sovcomflot signs long-term time-charter contracts for four new 174.000 cbm LNG carriers
11:27 Damen’s all-electric Ferry 2306 E3 nominated for the 2021 KNVTS Ship of the Year Award
11:13 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels