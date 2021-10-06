2021 October 6 09:51

MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) kept firm upward evolution on October 05:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 515.50 (+12.50)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 604.65 (+5.71)

MGO - USD/MT – 726.00 (+19.18)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – decreased slightly on October 6: 1039.31 USD / MT (minus 3.05 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 379.31 USD (660 USD / MT as of October 05), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 3.05 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of October 05, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 4 (plus $ 11 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 42 (plus $ 39) and in Fujairah - plus $ 25 (plus $ 31). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued register an underestimation of 380 HSFO by minus $ 18 (minus $ 13).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was underestimated on October 05 in all selected ports. The underestimation margins were registered as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 6 (plus $ 1 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 19 (minus $ 6), in Fujairah - minus $ 18 (minus $ 10) and in Houston - minus $ 6 (minus $ 3). The most significant change in the MABUX MBP / DBP Index was recorded in Singapore: an undervaluation growth by $ 13.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, also remained undervalued on October 5 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 43 (minus $ 34 compared to the day before), minus $ 26 (minus $ 29) in Singapore, minus $ 61 (minus $ 43) in Fujairah and minus $ 22 (minus $ 21) in Houston. The most significant change in the MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Fujairah: an increase of MGO LS underpricing by $ 18. In general, the VLSFO and MGO LS price indices for all selected ports are in the underestimation zone now.



We expect global bunker prices to continue rally today: 380 HSFO – plus 4-7 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 5 - 10 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 12-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com