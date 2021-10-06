2021 October 6 09:30

Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum

Crude oil prices rose by 0.25%-0.44%

As of 6 October 2021, 08:42 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.25% higher at $82.92 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.44% to $79.28 a barrel.

That is the highest level from October 2018.

Crude oil prices are started rising after OPEC+ agreed to add only 400 thousand barrels per day in November.