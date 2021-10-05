2021 October 5 15:37

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker has been traditionally supporting the LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference. It is the event Sponsor for the fifth time in row.



A representative of Gazprom Neft’s subsidiary will speak at the conference with a report on LNG bunkering of ships in Russian ports and present the first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev.



The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online. A fee is foreseen for participation.



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, was established in 2007 to provide year-round supplies of marine fuel and oils for sea and river vessels. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker operates in main sea ports of Russia including Nakhodka, Vladivostok, Vostochny, Slavyanka, Kozmino, Sakhalin, Novorossiysk, Tuapse, Kavkaz port, Taman, St Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Kaliningrad, Baltiysk, Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Kandalaksha and in the Kara Sea as well as in river ports including St Petersburg, Azov, Yaroslavl, Sheksna, Nizhny Novgorod, Cherepovets, Kazan, Samara, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Olya port, Rostov-on-Don, Ust-Kut, Nizhnekamsk, Tomska and Novosibirsk. The company also operates in international ports including Tallinn (Estonia), Riga (Latvia), and Constanta (Romania).

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker currently numbers six subsidiary companies: Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Balkan S.A. (bunkering of ships in the Black Sea port of Constanta); AS Baltic Marine Bunker (Baltic Sea port of Tallin); Gazpromneft Shipping (managing of the company’s own fleet of 9 vessels); Gazpromneft Terminal SPb (operation of bunkering terminal in Saint-Petersburg); Novorosnefteservis (port terminal for transshipment and storage of the company’s marine fuel on the Black Sea); Novorossiysk Oil Transhipment Complex (sea terminal for transshipment of the company’s fuel at the port of Novorossiysk).