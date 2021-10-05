2021 October 5 14:14

Codling Wind Park contracts DNV to certify Ireland’s flagship offshore wind farm

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has been contracted to carry out Project Certification for the Codling Wind Park project, which is one of the largest offshore wind farms planned in Ireland, with the potential to supply up to 70% of all Irish households with renewable electricity. The wind farm will make a significant contribution to meet the Government’s ambitions to double the renewable energy from 35% in 2020 to 70% in 2030, according to the company's release.

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometres off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow Town.

About the Codling Wind Park project

Codling Wind Park is a 50:50 joint venture between EDF Renewables and Fred. Olsen Renewables. With an expected capacity of up to 1,500 megawatts (MW), it has the potential to supply the equivalent of up to 1.2 million Irish homes – 70% of all Irish households – with low-carbon, locally-produced, low-cost electricity, and to save almost 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Representing one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade, the project will deliver substantial benefits to the regional and national economy, including more than 1,000 construction jobs and around 70 long-term, locally based jobs.

Subject to all necessary permits and consents being received, Codling Wind Park could begin construction in 2024/25. Construction is expected to take two to three years to complete.