  • Home
  • News
  • Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of October 1
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 4 14:44

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of October 1

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 1,349

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between September 27 and October 1 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,349 and totaled RUB 27,384 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 500 to RUB 24,250 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,433 to RUB 26,787 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,823 to RUB 25,791 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 500 to RUB 27,750 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,030 to RUB 37,110 pmt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 4

18:31 “K” LINE and TUMSAT to start joint research on marine plastics
18:07 Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M the first to receive ABS remote-control navigation notation
17:06 Yang Ming names new 2,800 TEU vessel, YM Cooperatio
16:51 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of 2 Commissioning Service Operations Vessels
16:32 Third crew of cadets finished navigation practice on Khersones sailboat
15:57 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 7% in 9M’21
15:03 IPCSA launches Global PCS study
14:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of October 1
14:25 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 3.5% in 9M’2021
14:03 Qatar Petroleum commences LNG ship orders for the North Field expansion projects
13:02 MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia
12:36 Webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities to be held on October 5
12:27 ABB joins to The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
11:58 Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
11:34 Sovcomflot signs long-term time-charter contracts for four new 174.000 cbm LNG carriers
11:27 Damen’s all-electric Ferry 2306 E3 nominated for the 2021 KNVTS Ship of the Year Award
11:13 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels
10:22 MABUX: No firm price trend on Global bunker market on Oct 04
09:50 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of October 1

2021 October 3

15:12 Newest, giant crane at Oakland Seaport began operations
13:29 Maritime NZ: reflecting on ten years since the Rena grounding and oil spill response
12:08 ABP appoints new Head of Human Resources, Southampton
11:49 JAXPORT’s Board of Directors names Hamilton Chair, elects new officers
11:07 USCG intercepts 202 Haitians
10:53 Third P&O Cruises ship resumes international holidays

2021 October 2

15:04 Incat Crowther 32 offers a step-change in CTV capability in China
13:41 Vineyard offshore wind farm project in the US goes forward
12:37 USCG awards ESPC
11:09 CMA CGM to launch GETEX (Greece Egypt Turkey Express) connecting North Greece with Egypt and South Turkey

2021 October 1

18:24 World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered vessel wins Ship of the Year Award
17:44 Van Oord orders mega ship to install 20 MW offshore wind foundations and turbines
17:14 Vineyard Wind announces partnership with the City of Salem and Crowley to transform Salem Harbor into offshore wind port
16:48 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 1.7% YoY
16:21 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends the H1'2021
15:56 Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy plan to fuel tankers at export LNG terminal
15:35 DNV awards AiP to HMD for 40,000 CBM LNG FSRU
15:04 World’s first bunkering of containership with renewable synthetic natural gas advances sustainable shipping
14:32 Rosneft commences construction of river berth infrastructure under Vostok Oil project
14:03 Port of Oakland lands fourth first-call service in 2021
13:30 Fincantieri launches the third corvette for Qatar
13:10 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:33 Delo Group presents consolidated financial results for 2020 (IFRS)
11:56 Newly created innovative technologies for soil remediation are being tested in the Port of Riga
10:58 Hapag-Lloyd does not rule out the possibility to benefit from the Trans-Siberian Railway
10:37 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.7% in 9M’2021
10:01 Okskaya Shipyard launches Astrol-8, tenth dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design
09:39 Crude oil prices decrease in expectation of OPEC+
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change irregular on Oct 01
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30
08:14 Kalmar receives repeat order for laden and empty container reachstackers from PCC Intermodal in Poland

2021 September 30

22:36 Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its competitiveness with Wilhelmshaven deal
22:20 Hapag-Lloyd CEO expects shipping normalization after Chinese Year 2022
20:59 Hapag-Lloyd strives for 60% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030
19:44 Hapag-Lloyd is enlarging and modernizing its fleet
18:37 PIL collaborated with IFC in maritime security exercise
18:01 New DNV recommended practice defends power grid substations from growing threat of cyber-attacks
17:51 Rolls-Royce supplies mtu solutions for propulsion, automation and digital service on the Avemar Dos ferry
17:30 Aker BP and Solstad Offshore enter into long term contract award for PSV in Norway
17:06 ONE to launch Korea - China- Southeast Asia Express Service