2021 October 4 14:44

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of October 1

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 1,349



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between September 27 and October 1 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,349 and totaled RUB 27,384 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 500 to RUB 24,250 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,433 to RUB 26,787 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,823 to RUB 25,791 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 500 to RUB 27,750 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,030 to RUB 37,110 pmt.