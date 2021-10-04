2021 October 4 12:36

Webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities to be held on October 5

Photo by IAA PortNews

Free webinar “Impressed-current protection against corrosion, corrosion monitoring of shelf, harbor and sea facilities” will be held on 5 October 2021 at 11 a.m., Moscow time. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group and Hydrotechnika Magazine. More information in Russian >>>> It will be a new discussion in the framework of online webinar series held via Zoom. The webinar will last for 2 hours.Speaker – Yevgeny Kaidash, Deputy Commercial Director, Pipeline Systems and Technologies CJSC.

Moderator, Tatyana Ilyina, Editor-in-Chief, Hydrotechnika Magazine.



Pipeline Systems and Technologies CJSC is a Russian designer, manufacturer and supplier of solutions for corrosion protection and corrosion protection of steel pipelines, structures, underwater and harbor facilities.

Preliminary registration is needed. The participants can join via the link provided after registration with the opportunity to ask questions and take part in the discussion.

Full name, position, company/organization, phone number and e-mail are to be sent to av@portnews.ru for the registration.



Upon completion of the webinar, its stream will be available on IAA PortNews portal.



Previous webinars of PortNews Media Group >>>>