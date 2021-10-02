2021 October 2 15:04

Incat Crowther 32 offers a step-change in CTV capability in China

Incat Crowther says that China’s first purpose-built catamaran CTV is under construction at AFAI Southern Shipyard. To be operated by Goldsea Marine & Offshore Engineering (Shanghai) Co Ltd, the vessel will support China’s growing offshore wind farm sector.



The Incat Crowther 32 will represent a step-change in vessel capability in the area, offering stability, performance and functionality unmatched by vessels currently serving the industry.



Incat Crowther has collaborated with the operator to develop a bespoke design, based on a semi-SWATH platform. The platform offers stability in big seas and a comfortable ride for personnel. The vessel will be propelled with controllable-pitch propellers offering excellent fuel economy and 20t bollard pull.



Comfort is further enhanced by a resiliently-mounted cabin and fitment of suspension seats for 12 technicians. The main deck features four single cabins, two bathrooms, a locker and change area and a storage area for lift bags. There is also a refreshment area and adjacent settee.



The upper deck has two single cabins, a bathroom and a pantry and mess area. The wheelhouse is elevated, providing excellent visibility over the bow, including with containers on deck.



The vast foredeck offers enormous loading flexibility, with twist-lock container securing, cargo tie-down points and a deck crane capable of 2 tonnes @ 10m reach. Numerous deck lockers are situated around the main deck.



Incat Crowther’s Resilient Bow Technology minimises impact loads at the wind turbine boat landings and reduces onboard accelerations. This combined with the high bollard pull will provide a transfer waveheight in excess of 2m.



Below decks are a workshop and a utility room, housing storage and laundry facilities.



The vessel will be powered by twin MAN D2862LE466 main engines, each producing 1,029kW, driving controllable-pitch propellers. The vessel will have a service speed of 20knots, with a maximum speed of in excess of 25 knots.



Incat Crowther is pleased to bring its technical competence to this ground-breaking project, building on a well-established partnership with AFAI.