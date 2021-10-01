2021 October 1 18:24

World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered vessel wins Ship of the Year Award

MF HYDRA, a sustainable and innovative ferry designed by Sembcorp Marine’s subsidiary LMG Marin AS, has won the prestigious Ship of the Year Award given by Skipsrevyen, a 50 year-old Nordic maritime magazine publication house, according to the company's release.

The MF HYDRA is a zero-emission vessel operated by Norled and will be the world’s first vessel to be powered by liquid hydrogen. At more than 82m long with a capacity of up to 300 passengers and 80 cars, MF HYDRA operates at a service speed of about nine knots.

Equipped with an 80m3 liquid hydrogen tank, the vessel is able to ply its route in the fjord area between Hjelmeland, Nesvik and Skipavik for up to three weeks without refuelling. Its sophisticated propulsion system allows batteries to operate in conjunction with the liquid fuel hydrogen fuel cells and also includes a redundancy feature that allows the ferry to sail on biodiesel.

At the Awards ceremony held on 8 September 2021, the Norwegian Prime Minister Ms Erna Solberg made a speech via electronic broadcast and said that MF HYDRA was a ground-breaking project that challenged traditional technological solutions and design.

