  • 2021 October 1 10:37

    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.7% in 9M’2021

    Coal, coke and oil is going up

    Image source: Russian Railways
    In January-September 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 956.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 3.7%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 276.9 million tonnes of coal million tonnes (+8.1%, year-on-year); coke – 8.8 million tonnes (+6.2%); crude oil and oil products – 160.1 million tonnes (+2.6%); iron and manganese ore – 90.2 million tonnes (+0.7%); ferrous metal – 50.7 million tonnes (+2.3%); ferrous metal scrap – 12.3 million tonnes (+21.9%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 48.3 million tonnes (+3.1%); cement – 20.4 million tonnes (+6%); timber – 32.3 million tonnes (+2.6%); grain – 18 million tonnes (-1.5%); construction materials – 97.1 million tonnes (-4.6%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 15 million tonnes (-0.9%); chemicals and soda – 18.1 million tonnes (-0.4%); ndustrial feedstock and moulded materials – 26.4 million tonnes (+5.1%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 81.6 million tonnes (+6.8%).

    From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 1,959.1 billion tariff ton-km (+4.4%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 2,465.6 billion ton-km (+3.7%).

    In September, loading totaled 106.4 million tonnes, +1.2%, year-on-year.

    In September, freight turnover totaled rose by 2.4%, year-on-year, to 217.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.9% to 273.2 billion ton-km.

