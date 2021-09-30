2021 September 30 17:30

Aker BP and Solstad Offshore enter into long term contract award for PSV in Norway

As part of the Frame Agreement between Aker BP and Solstad Offshore, the companies have entered into a new contract for the PSV Far Solitaire, according to Solstad's release.

The new contract is for 3 years firm + 6 yearly options and will commence in direct continuation of the current contract, keeping the vessel fully utilized to 4Q 2024. The vessel has been on contract with Aker BP since 2018 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Far Solitaire will be upgraded with a battery-hybrid system as a part of both Solstad and Aker BP’s efforts to reduce emissions from operations. When upgraded in December 2021 Far Solitaire will be the 9th PSV Solstad operate on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with a battery-hybrid system and shore power connection installed. This is one of many important steps to reach Solstad’s long term decarbonization target.