2021 September 30 11:50

Gubkin University supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot

National University of Oil and Gas named after I.M.Gubkin (Gubkin University) supports the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner.

Gubkin University is known as a talent foundry for Russian oil and gas industry. Among the key activities of the university in the innovative areas are nanomaterials and biotechnologies for oil and gas industry, processing of hydrocarbons and alternative fuels.

Together with Kurnakov Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IGIC RAS), Gubkin University established a Research and Educational Centre “Institute of Alternative Fuels”.

The Institute is engaged in handling of up-to-date fundamental and applied problems related to development and improvement of natural gas processing technologies. Besides, the institute addresses the issues of developing advanced technological equipment for competent chemical processing of natural gas, light hydrocarbon fraction and botanical oils into fuels and petrochemical products.

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency . General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online. A fee is foreseen for participation.



Read more about the Conference >>>>.