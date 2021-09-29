2021 September 29 14:04

DAMEN supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor

Photo by Damen Sovcomflot

Damen Shipyards Group has been traditionally supporting the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor.



DAMEN will tell the Conference participants about the construction of RSD-E Tug 2513 with electric propulsion. The electric tug was designed by DAMEN in 2019 with the first unit built in 2021 for the New Zealand's Ports of Auckland. The ship‘s two batteries (1,400 kW/h) can be fully charged in 2 hours. When charged, the tug can perform 2 or 3 operations.



The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency . General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online. A fee is foreseen for participation.



