  2021 September 29

    Crude oil prices start decreasing

    Oil prices fell by 1.33%-1.38%

    As of 29 September 2021, 07:46 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery were trading 1.33% lower at $77.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for November delivery - 1.38% lowher at $78 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.34% to $74.28 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are decreasing in response to data on US reserves growth.

2021 September 29

10:38 Inmarsat makes Fleet LTE offshore agreement with Solstad Offshore
10:20 Amursky Shipyard lays down yet another corvette of Project 20380
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Sept 29
09:31 Crude oil prices start decreasing
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 28

2021 September 28

18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Atalandi and m/v Leto with Aquavita
18:05 CMA CGM launches the industry’s first business matchmaking marketplace
17:05 Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
16:15 Army Corps of Engineers awards Great Lakes Dredge & Dock phase 3 contract for Port of Corpus Christi Channel Improvement Project
15:52 Marshal Vasilevskiy successfully completes first loading in Sabetta
15:24 MOL signs "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"
14:55 Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal
14:28 SC Zvezda commences construction of fifth LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:15 BIMCO submits proposal to IMO to extend BWM experience-building phase
12:59 Submarines of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Black Sea training grounds
12:24 Rosmorrechflot supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
12:01 KCC сompletes successful Transatlantic test of biofuels
11:38 Gasum bunkered LNG to cruise operator PONANT’s new polar explorer in Le Havre expanding Gasum’s network to France
11:13 RF Gov't approves allocation of over RUB 2.1 billion to complete construction of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
11:07 Wärtsilä engines will provide operational reliability for two new Brazilian pusher tugs
10:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk to divest its container manufacturer to CIMC
10:19 Status of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities to be strengthened
09:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices demonstrate upward trend five days in a row
09:31 Crude oil prices exceeded $80 for the first time since autumn 2018
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of September 27
08:06 Port of Melbourne ready to roll on new rail transformation project

2021 September 27

18:50 Port of Antwerp carries out unique trials of small, unmanned aircraft
18:30 Gasunie and North Sea Port join forces for Zeeland hydrogen network
18:07 Samskip acquires Sea Connect UAB
17:52 ABS awards AIP to smart maritime autonomous vessel technology
16:51 IMO and Singapore launch NextGEN portal for maritime decarbonisation
16:00 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Asia-Pacific Region to Europe via Russian Far East and Kaliningrad
15:56 Two new E-Flexer ferries to join Stena Line’s Baltic Sea fleet next year
14:48 DP World Stuttgart celebrates 25-year anniversary as business will invest €35m
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of September 24
14:12 Registration is underway for webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities
13:45 Gazprombank to finance creation of multifunctional cargo complex on Sakhalin
13:20 The Switch sweeps past milestone of 100 in-line PMM shaft generators sold
12:01 The fourth Russian supertrawler for the RFC was launched in St. Petersburg
11:26 Aqaba container Terminal invests in new customised machinery
10:56 DNV and Altera Infrastructure pilot new ABATE notation to reduce GHG emissions on offshore installations
09:54 MABUX: Upward evolution continues on Global Bunker Market on Sept 27
09:30 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 24

2021 September 26

17:45 USCG, Japanese navy conduct exercise near Dutch Harbor
14:51 Hidden Gem’ arrives in Rotterdam to be transformed into nodule collection vessel for The Metals Company
13:21 LR projects win funding to accelerate research into maritime decarbonisation
12:28 ESVAGT takes delivery of third newbuilt SOV vessel
11:07 ABS Awards AIP to Ned Project’s wind turbine installation vessel design

2021 September 25

15:03 Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo add new dimension to partnership with mtu engines and integrated bridge solutions
13:27 JAX LNG and TOTE complete first renewable LNG bunkering in the United States
12:41 Babcock cuts steel for Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate HMS VENTURER at Rosyth
11:37 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces a new long-term FSRU contract for the Höegh Gallant
10:52 MYCRANE set to launch in four more countries as franchisees are appointed

2021 September 24

18:16 ABS and HHI design optimized LNG carriers
17:59 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler
17:55 Italian terminal operator orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
16:12 Three Finnish icebreakers return to service after being repaired at Turku Repair Yard
15:03 Maersk invests in electrofuels startup company
14:40 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” focused on INFUTURE project was held on September 20