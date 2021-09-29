2021 September 29 09:31

Crude oil prices start decreasing

Oil prices fell by 1.33%-1.38%

As of 29 September 2021, 07:46 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery were trading 1.33% lower at $77.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for November delivery - 1.38% lowher at $78 a barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.34% to $74.28 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing in response to data on US reserves growth.