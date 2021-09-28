2021 September 28 09:42

MABUX: Global bunker prices demonstrate upward trend five days in a row

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued firm upward trend on September 27:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 490.36 (+5.97)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 589.06 (+6.62)

MGO - USD/MT – 682.85 (+3.80)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – fell on 28 September: 1047.91 USD / MT (minus 1.88 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 417.91 (USD 630 / MT as of September 27), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by USD 15.79. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 27, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports. 380 HSFOs overprice ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $ 7 (plus $ 3 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 43 (unchanged) and in Fujairah - plus $ 38 (unchanged). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued to register underestimation of 380 HSFO by $ 13 (unchanged). In fact, MABUX MBP / DBP Index correlation remains stable at all selected ports.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was close to a 100% correlation level in all selected ports on September 27: in Rotterdam there was an underestimation of minus $ 4 (minus $ 7 compared to the day before), in Singapore - an overestimation of plus $ 2 (plus $ 1 the day before), in Fujairah - plus $ 1 (no change), in Houston - 100% correlation). At the moment VLSFO is the only fuel grade where the MBP Index almost completely corresponds to the DBP Index in all selected ports.



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS was underestimated on September 27 at all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 30 (minus $ 37 compared to the day before), minus $ 32 (minus $ 34) in Singapore, minus $ 39 (minus $ 41) in Fujairah and minus $ 23 (minus $ 22) in Houston.



We expect global bunker prices to continue upward trend today: 380 HSFO – plus 5-9 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 6-11 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 8-14 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com