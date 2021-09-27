2021 September 27 16:51

IMO and Singapore launch NextGEN portal for maritime decarbonisation

International Maritime Organization and Singapore launch NextGEN portal for maritime decarbonisation - New portal creates critical networks and opportunities for collaboration, and facilitate capacity-building



The NextGEN (where "GEN" stands for "Green and Efficient Navigation") portal, an online collaborative global ecosystem of maritime transport decarbonisation initiatives, has been launched by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today. NextGEN - at www.nextgen.imo.org - aims to encourage information-sharing, create critical networks and opportunities for collaboration, and facilitate capacity-building. By showcasing the universe of maritime decarbonisation projects on a single platform, the NextGEN portal will serve as a focal point and reference tool for both public and private stakeholders.



The NextGEN portal was launched on 27 September during the IMO-United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-Norway Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum. The three-day online global platform is aimed at championing innovation to accelerate the maritime sector's transition to a zero or low-emission future.



In 2018, the IMO adopted the Initial IMO Greenhouse (GHG) Strategy, which seeks to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008. Recognising that the industry faces challenges reaching the ambitious decarbonisation targets with the current levels of technological development in low and zero-carbon fuels, NextGEN was conceptualised as an initiative to support the maritime sector's push towards the "next generation" of low and zero-carbon fuels and technologies to meet the goals of the Initial Strategy.



To date, the NextGEN portal encompasses over 140 projects spanning over 500 partners, 13 fuel types, and a diversity of regions including Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East and the Pacific Islands. In particular, NextGEN spotlights global collaborative projects led by IMO and the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres, which support maritime decarbonisation in Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries through technical assistance, technology transfer and capacity-building.



In addition, NextGEN is bringing stakeholders together to identify the gaps and opportunities for decarbonisation in the international shipping community. For example, Singapore and IMO had co-organised the NextGEN Inaugural Meeting during the Singapore Maritime Week 2021, which was attended by over seventy representatives from governments, industry, International Organisations and academia.



Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive, MPA, said, "No one can tackle decarbonisation alone. It needs to be a global collective effort whereby we need to work together, across borders and sectors, to build capacity, share best practices and ensure a level playing field for all. By bringing ideas and stakeholders together, NextGEN builds on the key principle of inclusivity."



Mr Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, IMO, said, “The single biggest challenge we face is the battle against global warming and climate change. We need more collaborative action to speed up research into emission-cutting technology in the maritime sector and into zero- and low-carbon marine fuels. Above all, we need to make sure we leave no one behind.”