    Two new E-Flexer ferries to join Stena Line’s Baltic Sea fleet next year

    Stena Line is to continue its expansion on the Baltic Sea during 2022, increasing both freight- and passenger capacity. The Swedish family-owned ferry company today announce that they will deploy their two new 240-meter-long fuel-efficient E-Flexer ferries, on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils next year. Stena Line also announce plans to increase the capacity on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route with the deployment of the two large and modern ferries Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica, according to the company's release.

    Over the past year, Stena Line has expanded in the Baltic Sea, increasing both freight and passenger capacity, to cater for increasing demand of sea transportation in the region. This year Stena Line have already introduced new large and modern ferries on both of their two Latvian routes Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja.

    Today, the Swedish family-owned ferry company announce that their expansion on the Baltic Sea will continue during 2022. Next year Stena Line will deploy their two new 240-meter-long fuel-efficient E-Flexer* ferries on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route. The ferries will have a capacity for 1200 passengers, an increase of 33%compared to existing ferries, and a total of 3600 meters of freight lane meters, an increase of 25%.

    Stena Line’s position as the leader in sustainable shipping is clearly visible and the new vessels are among the most energy efficient RoPax ferries in the world. The E-Flexer ferries are up to 30 % more energy efficient than existing vessels, thanks to optimum design of the hulls, propellers, bulbs, and rudders. The vessels are delivered gas-ready, to allow conversion to methanol or liquid natural gas fuel. The new ferries will be equipped to use shore power during port calls to reduce emissions and the electricity connection also enables a conversion to battery hybrid in the future. The vessel will offer efficient loading and unloading with drive-through lanes on the two levels.

    Stena Line today also announce their plans to increase the capacity on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route further during 2022 with the deployment of the two large and modern 222-meter RoPax ferries Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica. The two Visentini vessels has recently been lengthened and modernised and will add 30 % freight capacity and a brand new modern onboard experience for both drivers and passengers on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route.

    The two 240-meter E-Flexer (MkII) ferries are designed in collaboration with Stena RoRo and is currently being built at the CMI Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China, with expected delivery during 2022. Stena Line has previously introduced the three 214-meter E-Flexer ferries Stena Estrid, Stena Edda and Stena Embla on the Irish Sea during 2019-2020. The E-Flexer ferries are among the most energy efficient RoPax ferries in the world, up 30 % more energy efficient than existing vessels, thanks to optimum design of the hulls, propellers, bulbs, and rudders.

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.

