2021 September 24 11:46

SCF Group wins sci-tech award for development in Arctic exploration

Image source: SCF Group

Three SCF Group companies ( PAO Sovcomflot ; SCF Management Services (Saint Petersburg) and SCF Training Centre) have shared an award for the Development of the Arctic and Continental Shelf. The award arises from the 2021 International Competition for R & D and Innovations, supported by the Government of the Russian Federation and the Russian Ministry of Energy.

The awarded project, developed by Sergey Popravko, Executive Vice President of PAO Sovcomflot, Andrey Kachura, Maritime Safety Officer, Sergey Gen, Master of the Arctic LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie, and Mikhail Kovalsky, Director of the SCF Training Centre is titled “The implementation of technology solutions for the development of a year-round sea transportation system to ensure energy shipping from the Gulf of Ob Eastwards along the NSR.”

This year, the contest featured 63 projects from 53 organisations covering a wide range of R & D and production challenges in the development of the Arctic Shelf’s resources.

The awards ceremony took place on 21 September 2021 during the RAO/CIS Offshore 2021 international conference and exhibition in Saint Petersburg.

It is the third time that Sovcomflot has won this prestigious government award, for its consistent work in the development of effective and safe solutions for energy shipping in Russia’s North. The company was awarded in 2017 and 2018 for the implementation of technology solutions to ensure year-round energy shipping from the Gulf of Ob.

Sovcomflot Group (SCF Group) is Russia's largest shipping company and one of the world's leading companies for energy shipping, as well as for servicing offshore shelf reconnaissance and oil & gas production. The company's owned and chartered fleet includes 136 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.7 million tonnes. Some 80 of the company's ships are of ice class.

Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG; Tangguh (Indonesia). The company is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.