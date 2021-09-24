  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 24 12:10

    Record mid-year cargo volumes through the Port of Vancouver in 2021

    The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority released the 2021 mid-year statistics for goods moving through the Port of Vancouver. From January 1 to June 30, 2021, overall cargo volumes through Canada’s largest port reached a record high of 76.4 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 7% from 2020 mid-year, and 5% above the previous record set in 2019. Sectors that experienced strong growth include grain and containers, both of which hit new records in 2021, according to the company's release.

    Strong overseas demand for Canadian grain products—a main driver of the overall record mid-year cargo volumes—resulted in record mid-year volumes of bulk grain, up 20% to 16.5 MMT compared to mid-year 2020 and up 35% from 2019. Total foreign tonnage and foreign exports resulted in 60.3 and 52.0 MMT, up 4% respectively, compared to mid-year 2020 volumes, due to strong increases in grain and coal.

    Increases in wheat, up 23%, barley, up 151%, and animal feed, up 30%, contributed to this new bulk grain record. Metallurgical coal increased by 11% while thermal coal remained flat. In fertilizers, potash exports increased by 0.3% from last year and sulphur decreased by 20%.

    Container quantities (measured by TEUs or twenty-foot equivalents) in the first half of 2021 increased by 24% compared to mid-year 2020 to a record 1.9 million TEUs, and 15% above the previous record set in 2019, as a result of the strengthening economy and continued growth in global demand for Canadian products shipped in containers, and Canadian demand for consumer and manufacturing goods from Asia.

    To ensure the Port of Vancouver can meet the increasing demand for container trade, the port authority is advancing two container terminal projects at the Port of Vancouver: the Centerm Expansion Project and the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project. Construction of the Centerm Expansion Project is well underway and once complete it will meet the anticipated short-term demands of importers and exporters. Even with this increase, the port is forecast to run out of capacity by the mid to late 2020s. If approved, the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project will provide a 50% increase to the port’s container capacity and will serve Canadian importers and exporters for generations to come.

    The record overall cargo volumes at mid-year in 2021 reflect the continued growth in the agriculture and container sectors. This trend is expected to continue as the long-term outlook for Canadian trade is growing.

    Overall cargo up 7%, an increase to 76.4 MMT compared to mid-year 2020.

    Container quantities increased 24% to 1.9 million TEUs. Import quantities increased 20% to 989,442 TEUs. Export quantities increased 29% to 954,650 TEUs.

    Breakbulk cargo increased 36% to 10.0 MMT. Log volumes increased 60%, while wood pulp decreased 6% compared to 2020.

    Bulk dry cargo increased 6%. Coal volumes increased 7% and grain volumes are up 20%, potash is up 0.3% and sulphur is down 20%.

    Bulk liquid tonnage down by 18% over mid-year 2020 due to a 24% decrease in petroleum products and a 7% decrease in chemicals.
    Cruise season at the Port of Vancouver was postponed during the first half of the year and is expected to resume in 2022, following Transport Canada’s lift of the prohibition of cruise vessels in Canadian waters on November 1, 2021.
     
    About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

    The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal agency responsible for the stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Vancouver  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 24

18:16 ABS and HHI design optimized LNG carriers
17:59 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler
17:55 Italian terminal operator orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
16:12 Three Finnish icebreakers return to service after being repaired at Turku Repair Yard
15:03 Maersk invests in electrofuels startup company
14:40 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” focused on INFUTURE project was held on September 20
14:13 Dredge spoil disposal system planned for fairway deepening project
13:57 LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov went to the Atlantic
13:33 Wärtsilä ensures optimal performance and minimal carbon footprint for world’s most environmentally friendly ferry
13:09 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels
12:38 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launched unmanned research ship Pioner-M
12:10 Record mid-year cargo volumes through the Port of Vancouver in 2021
11:46 SCF Group wins sci-tech award for development in Arctic exploration
11:02 Rolls-Royce and Overmarine continue cooperation with future-oriented mtu technologies
10:07 Tallink Grupp secures another short-term charter deal for vessel Silja Europa
09:59 MPA, SSA and GCNS sign MoU to raise carbon accounting capabilities amongst maritime companies in Singapore
09:41 MABUX: Global Bunker Market may continue firm upward trend on Sept 24
09:24 Crude oil prices continue increasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 23

2021 September 23

18:05 Maersk calls Jafza home for its first Warehousing & Distribution facility in the UAE
17:25 GTT and Deltamarin receive AiP from American Bureau of Shipping for their new design applied for LNG fueled tanker
17:05 LR grows fleet optimisation offering with GreenSteam acquisition
16:25 The Port of Rotterdam Authority helps German DeltaPort to be a regional hydrogen hub
16:15 Panama Canal joins to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
15:39 Dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design, Alexander Ivanov, leaves for sea trials
15:21 ABS grants AIP for next generation liquified CO2 carrier JDP designs
15:05 Synergy Group to take over Maersk Tankers’ technical management business
14:37 DNV and LISCR award AiP to HHI for 40,000 CBM liquefied CO2 carrier design
14:17 Kaliningrad region and FESCO to cooperate in the field of logistics
13:48 Damen can build icebreaking ships for Russia’s Arctic projects within short timeframes
13:25 Sweden’s largest port solar cell system inaugurated at Stockholm Norvik Port
13:15 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2021
12:56 Keel-laying of Damen tug series for Atomflot held in Saint-Petersburg
12:51 MSC invests in new efficiency solution to reduce emissions from fleet
11:00 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum took place with great success on September 13, 2021
11:00 Rolls-Royce and Sea Machines sign partnership to cooperate on smart ship and autonomous ship control solutions
10:34 APM Terminals partners with Siemens for energy optimisation and emission reduction at terminals
09:58 Torqeedo and Fassmer Shipyard announce the CIT-E Ferry - a passenger ferry for public transport
09:46 MABUX: Global Bunker Market may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Sept 23
09:29 Crude oil prices continue increasing
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 22

2021 September 22

18:05 ClassNK joins as signatory to Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:47 Localization level of LK-60 icebreakers estimated at 92% in finance terms
17:20 Torvald Klaveness joins over 150 industry leaders and organizations in call for decisive government action to enable full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050
16:55 SC Zvezda counts on signing contracts for 10 tankers under Vostok Oil project in October 2021
16:31 Transition to unmanned navigation and navigation with reduced crews will be possible in Russia in three years
16:30 LR, HHI and KSOE sign MoU to develop digital twin technology for an LNG carrier
16:10 APM Terminals Pipavav marks 1,000 days of safe operations
15:39 Wärtsilä and SHI agree to collaborate on ammonia fuelled engines for future newbuilds
15:14 NAVTEK proves first zero-emissions tugboat performance
14:43 Additional EUR 90 million to be invested in Saimaa Canal infrastructure development
14:14 Valmet AB orders Agilon automated warehouse solution and overhead cranes from Konecranes
13:57 Northern Sea Route will be covered with satellite communication services – expert
13:16 ABB’s Eero Lehtovaara appointed Chair of EU association Waterborne Technology Platform
13:13 LNG bunker terminal construction begins in Bilbao
12:04 Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore and Sembcorp Marine to explore development of sustainable ocean Data centres
11:31 Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept aimed at raising IWW cargo traffic by 65%
11:08 Pier T Terminal in the Port of Long Beach begins pilot program for 24-hour cargo pickup
10:40 Vadim Shpityak appointed as General Manager of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park
10:15 Tollerort to become preferred hub for COSCO services