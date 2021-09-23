  The version for the print
    Torqeedo and Fassmer Shipyard announce the CIT-E Ferry - a passenger ferry for public transport

    Fassmer Shipyard, a leader in serial production of composite boats, and Torqeedo, the market leader in integrated electric drive systems for boats, have announced a fully electric ferry concept for public transport – the Fassmer CIT-E Ferry powered by a Torqeedo integrated drive system, according to the company's release.
     
    "When Fassmer and Torqeedo started to discuss the CIT-E Ferry concept, we wanted to address several topics facing urban centres. By 2050, the global population will reach 10 billion, with 75% of people residing in cities. Facing this rapid population shift and the resulting gridlock of land-based transportation, urban planners are looking to their waterways to ease congestion on city streets. Many cities are creating intermodal public transport networks integrating climate-friendly water taxis, ferries and other passenger vessels. We are proud to make a small contribution to avoid emissions with our integrated electric drive system," says Matthias Schubert, Torqeedo's director for commercial sales.
     
    The CIT-E Ferry can be operated in inner-city waterways very cost-effectively: commuter vessels typically operate at efficient speeds and are in use for 8-14 hours, leaving plenty of time for overnight charging. That reduces infrastructure and battery bank costs and makes the entire investment even more economically and ecologically beneficial.
     
    Torqeedo's award-winning and highly efficient Deep Blue drive system is the heart of Fassmer's CIT-E Ferry. Twin steerable thrusters deliver continuous power of 100 kW (peak power of 130 kW) and rotate up to 360 degrees, making the CIT-E Ferry easy to manoeuvre even in the narrowest urban waterways.
     
    Deep Blue lithium-ion batteries with a battery bank capacity of between 80 kWh and 1 MWh power the integrated drive system. These high-capacity batteries meet IEC 62619 and IEC 62620 requirements, making them suitable for use in the CIT-E Ferry according to ES-TRIN (European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels) requirements. A DNV-GL type-approved battery variant is also available.
     
    Fassmer's CIT-E Ferry is fully ES-TRIN 2021 compliant with up to a 100-passenger capacity. The modular concept allows the customer to adapt the vessel's overall length from 12 to 24 meters, depending on the route serviced. The lightweight GRP construction outperforms any steel or aluminium hull design and is optimised for the use of Torqeedo's integrated Deep Blue drive system. The efficient and low wash catamaran hull, designed by Judel/Vrolijk & Co., delivers speeds of up to 25 km/h. Depending on the overall battery capacity, 14 hours of daily operation time without recharging can be reached.
     
    In addition, the customisable interior design allows the operator to take all individual customer and route needs into account with a flexible number of seats vs standing room, space for wheelchairs, bicycles and prams, an LED light system, air conditioning, skylights and an entertainment system. For longer routes or tour boats, lavatories, kiosks and snack machines can be integrated in the design.
     
    "Decades-old marine diesel engines power most commercial fleets in European cities. The CO2 emissions are not in line with the international goals to reduce global warming, and human health is also at risk. Our cities' air quality suffers from emissions, particularly due to ferries which dock frequently. Our CIT-E Ferry design with electric drive offers the urban mobility of the future without any air or noise pollution," states Fassmer's sales manager for boats and davits, Wolfgang Moewes.
     
     
    High-resolution renderings and video presentation
     
    About Torqeedo
    Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems. www.torqeedo.com
    About Fassmer
    Founded in 1850, Fassmer is a leading designer and builder of special purpose vessels based in Berne, Germany. Today Holger and Harald Fassmer run the company in its fifth generation. In addition to the field of shipbuilding, which includes research, SAR, work and patrol vessels as well as ferries and explorer yachts, Fassmer is a global leader in the construction of all types of lifeboats and rescue crafts. Furthermore, Fassmer produces deck equipment for the maritime industry such as ship boarding systems, hangars and shell doors. With its composite technology expertise, the company fabricates spinner and nacelles for the wind power sector as well as components for the automotive and leisure industries. Qualified service employees carry out inspections, maintenance, repairs and crew training around the world. Fassmer has production sites in Germany, Poland, China and the USA, and more than 1,500 employees worldwide.

