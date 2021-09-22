2021 September 22 16:55

SC Zvezda counts on signing contracts for 10 tankers under Vostok Oil project in October 2021

Image source: SC Zvezda demand for such tankers is estimated at 30 units

Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Primorsky Territory) counts on signing contracts for 10 tankers under Vostok Oil project in October 2021. IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Globenko, Deputy General Director - Project Director, SC Zvezda, as saying at NEVA 2021, the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, being held in Saint-Petersburg.

According to him, the contracts foresee the construction of Arc7 class shuttle tankers of 120,000 dwt.



“Such ships nave never been built in Russia or in the world. I mean, tankers of such dimensions and such a high class have never been built. That is a unique and innovative project”, said the speaker adding that the project concept has been completed as well as model tests which have proved good navigation and icebreaking characteristics of the ship.



Zvezda Shipyard is being established at the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Centre (FESRC) by a consortium of Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including equipment that was previously not produced in Russia due to the lack of necessary launching and hydraulic structures. By the time the project is completed, the shipyard's capacity for metal processing will be more than 330 thousand tons per year.

Vostok Oil is the major project in Russia and worldwide. It numbers 52 license areas in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (a total of 13 fields). The project’s resource base exceeds 6 billion tonnes of low-sulphur oil of premium class oil.