2021 September 22 16:10

APM Terminals Pipavav marks 1,000 days of safe operations

On 20th September 2021, a safety milestone was reached at APM Terminals Pipavav (India), with the terminal marking 1,000 days without Lost Time Injury (LTI). This is the second time the facility celebrates such accomplishment, even more significant considering the impact of cyclone Tauktae on port operations earlier in the year.



The accomplishment is of special importance considering the impact of cyclone Tauktae (classified as “extremely severe”) on operations at the Port earlier in the year.



APM Terminals Pivavav operates Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd., one of India’s leading gateway port for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), Liquid Bulk and Dry Bulk cargoes. With safety at the core of its operations, the port has implemented various safety initiatives, with collaborative efforts in areas like transportation, suspended loads and lifting, working at heights, stored energy, and control of contractors.



About APM Terminals Pipavav

APM Terminals Pipavav [Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.] is one of India’s leading gateway ports for Containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), Liquid Bulk and Dry Bulk cargoes serving Northwest of India from Gujarat. The Port is connected to North and West of Indian hinterlands via rail and road network. The current annual Cargo Handling Capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 Passenger cars, 2 million metric tons of liquid bulk and 4 million metric tons of dry bulk. APM Terminals Pipavav is India's first public private partnership (PPP) port in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.









