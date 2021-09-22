  The version for the print
    NAVTEK proves first zero-emissions tugboat performance

    Reaching beyond the one-year operational milestone of their zero-emissions tugboat, NAVTEK Naval Technologies, a leading designer of battery-powered tugboats, has proven the design and operational performance of their ZEETUG, Gisas Power, with consistent results over the past 18 months, according to the company's release.

    NAVTEK developed, designed, built and delivered ZEETUG (zero-emission electric tugboat), the world’s first rechargeable and fully electric-powered tugboat in early 2020 for Gisas Shipbuilding Industry, a major Pilotage and Towage company in İstanbul. More than 18 months later the company is celebrating the stellar performance of its pioneering technology with unrivalled results.

    After delivering the first ZEETUG (32T BP) last year, NAVTEK signed three more tugboat orders with Gisas Shipbuilding Industry for a further two sister vessels (ZEETUG30) and one 45T BP ZEETUG due for delivery at the end of 2021.
     
    The revolutionary ZEETUG series of fully electric-powered tugboat designs are already making waves with the success of Gisas Power generating interest from stakeholders who are keen to reduce emissions in harbour towage. The industry has witnessed the effective operation of the first ZEETUG powerfully manoeuvring ships in Tuzla Bay, one of the largest regions for the shipbuilding and ship repair industries in Turkey, the Middle East, and Europe, welcoming dozens of vessels every day. The electric tugboat has been running smoothly for more than a year now and continues to prove its operational efficiency.

    ZEETUG represents the new generation of green technology with its rechargeable battery and all-electric zero-emission motor as well as low levels of noise and vibration. The innovative design allows the vessels to operate powerfully with higher efficiency and without harming the environment.

    With the aid of the modular system, ZEETUGs can be custom built from 5T BP up to 80T BP. They are smart power-efficient harbour tugboats, capable of managing their energy to reach longer distances. NAVTEK has also developed a smart tug energy-management system for these all-electric tugs and quick-charging stations for the ports they operate in.
     
    Lithium-ion battery packs are used to power the ZEETUGs, manufactured by NAVTEK’s solution partner and green craft tech specialist CORVUS ENERGY. With powerful electrically charged battery packs and quick-charge stations (QCS) capable of fully charging a ZEETUG within one hour, the tugs can successfully fulfil daily heavy-duty day and night time operations.

    NAVTEK claims that this technology can also be adapted to any existing short distance watercraft such as ferries, coastal fishing boats, leisure boats, workboats and water taxis.

    The ZEETUG avoids around 9 tonnes of NOx and 210 tonnes of Co2 per year, compared to similar tugs with diesel engines.
     
    About NAVTEK Naval Technologies

    NAVTEK Naval Technologies Inc. is a highly specialised naval engineering, design and shipbuilding company committed to transforming the carbon-intensive shipping sector to zero-emissions. Founded in 1977 by Mr. Vejdi Özek, Naval Architect, today NAVTEK is among the most reputable and leading ship design companies in Turkish shipbuilding.

    Over 40 years NAVTEK has grown into an experienced company in the maritime sector guided by a commitment to technological excellence and an innovative forward-looking approach in marine technologies including energy, fully electrical marine vessels, renewable energy, and low carbon shipping-port development.

