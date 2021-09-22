2021 September 22 12:04

Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore and Sembcorp Marine to explore development of sustainable ocean Data centres

Big Data Exchange (BDx), a Pan Asian data centre cluster, National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Engineering (NUS Engineering), and Sembcorp Marine have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the feasibility of developing groundbreaking sustainable ocean data centres. This strategic alliance also seeks to address the growing climate and sustainability challenges facing the data centre industry and environment.

Under this MOU, each party will contribute a unique element to advance the development of sustainable ocean data centres:

BDx will provide the data centre arrangement as well as the technical proposal and operational strategy;

NUS Engineering will supply its cooling technology along with metrics for meeting relevant energy efficiency targets; and Sembcorp Marine will contribute an offshore platform solution



As a leading global university, NUS is committed to developing solutions that promote environmental sustainability across different areas, including developing innovations for green data centre operations.



Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Committed to sustainability, Sembcorp Marine actively reduces its carbon footprint across its operations and develops innovative and green solutions to meet international standards, regulatory requirements, global environmental concerns and customers’ sustainability needs.



To counter the increasing environmental impact of data centers globally, BDx, NUS Engineering and Sembcorp Marine will also promote joint research and development activities of mutual interest and benefit in the areas of sustainable ocean data centres.



About Big Data Exchange (BDx)

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan-Asian data centre cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the mission-critical IT infrastructure of its local and global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx delivers a secure hybrid ecosystem with innovative connectivity solutions to enterprises, OTTS, financial services and more. With its automated modules, BDx allows enterprises to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds, as well as an unmatched level of customisation. BDx was founded in 2019 and maintains headquarters in Hong Kong.

About National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise.



About Sembcorp Marine



Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.