  • 2021 September 22 09:40

    Crude oil prices increase on reduction of reserves

    Oil prices rose by 1.04%-1.15%

    As of 22 September 2021, 07:58 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 1.04% higher at $75.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.15% to $71.3 a barrel.

2021 September 22

14:14 Valmet AB orders Agilon automated warehouse solution and overhead cranes from Konecranes
13:57 Northern Sea Route will be covered with satellite communication services – expert
13:16 ABB’s Eero Lehtovaara appointed Chair of EU association Waterborne Technology Platform
13:13 LNG bunker terminal construction begins in Bilbao
12:04 Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore and Sembcorp Marine to explore development of sustainable ocean Data centres
11:31 Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept aimed at raising IWW cargo traffic by 65%
11:08 Pier T Terminal in the Port of Long Beach begins pilot program for 24-hour cargo pickup
10:40 Vadim Shpityak appointed as General Manager of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park
10:15 Tollerort to become preferred hub for COSCO services
09:57 More than 300 ships to be built by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes
09:39 MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market on Sep 22
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
09:13 Havyard Leirvik hands over the third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT
08:35 KiwiRail gets world-first green loan certification for new ferries

2021 September 21

19:01 Grimaldi to launch the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari service
18:05 RTCOMM and Konnect Russia agree to join hands in development of satellite communication services for sea and river ships
18:02 “K” LINE to procure 8 next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers
18:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with ASL
17:54 ABS publishes guide to ammonia-fueled vessels
17:47 RTCOMM and Iridium join hands to develop mobile communication services to improve clients security in Russia’s hard-to-reach areas
17:37 AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperation and investments
16:58 RTCOMM and KNS partner to expand ocean satellite communications services
15:36 Hydrographic survey vessel Gorizont returns from the Arctic expedition
15:11 MOL Group Adopts Car Carrier Operation Digital Transformation Promotion Project 'Mathematical Optimization': Part II
14:59 Wärtsilä signs five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement featuring latest digital innovations with STQ of Canada
14:07 New ESPO Green Guide 2021 outlines a vision for ports towards a green future
12:34 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference NEVA 2021 opens in St. Petersburg
12:12 AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels
11:52 Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia
11:31 Port Houston sets new record for containers in August 2021
11:05 ASD Tug 3010 Ice Arc4 series to be laid down for Atomflot in September 2021
10:58 Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030
09:51 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17
09:37 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21
09:33 Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of September 20

2021 September 20

18:27 Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat
18:07 FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad
17:45 Sovcomflot Board reviews Group’s results for H1 2021
17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm