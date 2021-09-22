2021 September 22 09:40

Crude oil prices increase on reduction of reserves

Oil prices rose by 1.04%-1.15%

As of 22 September 2021, 07:58 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 1.04% higher at $75.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.15% to $71.3 a barrel.



Crude oil prices increase on information about US reserves reduction.