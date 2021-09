2021 September 22 10:15

Tollerort to become preferred hub for COSCO services

CSPL, a terminal operator listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange and member of the COSCO Shipping Group, takes on a 35 percent minority share in the Hamburg container terminal, according to HHLA's release. HHLA expects the participation to strengthen the relationship with its Chinese partner, as well as long-term planning security for Container Terminal Tollerort and secured capacity and employment in the Port of Hamburg. With the minority interest of CSPL, CTT will become a “preferred hub” in Europe, meaning it will be the preferred transshipment point for COSCO, where cargo flows will be concentrated.

Among others, two Far East services, a Mediterranean service and a Baltic feeder service of COSCO are handled at CTT. Notwithstanding the agreed minority interest of CSPL, CTT will continue to be open to all shipping lines.

CTT is one of three HHLA container terminals at the Port of Hamburg. The terminal has four berths and 14 container gantry cranes. COSCO's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU and more are handled here. With its five tracks, the terminal’s own railway station is excellently connected to the hinterland, meaning goods can be moved quickly between CTT and European destinations.

The Port of Hamburg is the most important logistical hub for maritime and continental goods trade between China and Europe. Nearly every third container that is handled in Hamburg has its origin in China or is destined for the Chinese market. Through this strategic partnership with CSPL, it is not just CTT and HHLA that will benefit – Hamburg’s position as a logistical hub in the European North Range and for the Baltic region will also be strengthened.

The closing of the transaction is subject to various competition and foreign trade approvals. HHLA’s Supervisory Board has already approved the minority interest.