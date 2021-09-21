2021 September 21 14:59

Wärtsilä signs five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement featuring latest digital innovations with STQ of Canada

The technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a customised five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Canadian ferry operator Societé des Traversiers du Quebec (STQ), according to the company's release. The agreement covers the ‘F.A. Gauthier’, a 133 metres long ferry operating with Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines and other Wärtsilä equipment. Signing of the agreement took place in the second quarter of 2021 and there is a further five-year extension option. This agreement is a renewal of a maintenance agreement that had been running for the previous five years.

Among the services provided by the Wärtsilä agreement are the company’s unique Expert Insight tool and Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning made possible by the Wärtsilä Data Collection Unit (WDCU). Expert Insight uses artificial intelligence and advanced diagnostics to take predictive maintenance to a level not earlier possible. It is estimated that unplanned downtime can be reduced by 30 to 50 percent. Communication between Wärtsilä’s experts and onboard crew can take place via the Expert Insight collaboration app. The WDCU collects and transmits operational data to the cloud for remote monitoring. This facilitates advanced analytics, thus providing accurate insight into the vessel’s performance.

In addition to the Wärtsilä engines, support is also provided to the Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system, the Gas Valve Unit, and the ship’s electrical and automation systems. Included will be scheduled maintenance parts, field service, workshop services, and logistics for the covered equipment.



The ’F.A. Gauthier’ is part of STQ’s fleet of ferries operating in and around the Canadian Province of Quebec as part of the regional transportation system.



