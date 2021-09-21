2021 September 21 12:12

AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels

ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping AB has ordered a series of six new, highly energy-efficient electric hybrid vessels, according to the company's release. These new 1A ice class vessels are market leaders in terms of cargo capacity, technology, and innovation. The total investment value of the six ships is approximately 70 million euros. AtoB@C Shipping has the option to expand the order with several ships.

The greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported will decrease by almost 50% compared to the existing ships, making the vessels the most efficient in the world in their class. The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution and electric hybrid use enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. Ships can also arrive and leave the port with electric power only.

The new vessels will be built at Chowgule and Company Private Limited shipyard in India and will be delivered starting from the third quarter of 2023. The yard is part of the family-owned Chowgule Group founded in 1916 and has long experience in building ships of similar size for several European clients.

The design work of the ships and comprehensive model tests have been carried out together with the Dutch SMB Naval Architects.

The company has been closely involved in the design of the vessels and has tailored the vessels to customer needs. Special attention has been paid to the energy efficiency and arrangements of cargo spaces.

Main particulars

DWT: 5,350

Length 90 meters

Breadth: 16 meters

Draft: 6 meters

Ice class: 1A



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region.