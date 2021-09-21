  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 21 10:58

    Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030

    The ferry operator Stena Line, Frederikshavn Municipality, and the Port of Frederikshavn have signed a historic agreement in which the parties commit to take their share of the responsibility for making Gothenburg-Frederikshavn the world's first fossil fuel free ferry line of its kind, with two battery-powered Stena Elektra vessels launched by 2030, according to the company's release.

    With almost 90 percent of the global trade being ocean shipping, efficient and environmentally friendly passenger and freight transport by sea is crucial to achieving the climate goals. The ferry operator Stena Line, Frederikshavn Municipality, and the Port of Frederikshavn today signed an agreement aiming to accelerate the transformation of the transport sector by deploying two battery powered Stena Elektra ferries on the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route by 2030 and making the necessary investments on shore.

    Stena Line has earlier launched the Tranzero Initiative together with the Volvo Group, Scania and the Port of Gothenburg. The aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions linked to the Port of Gothenburg - the largest port in the Nordic region - by 70% by 2030. Today's agreement with the municipality and port of Frederikshavn completes the chain.

    Stena Line aims to reduce its total carbon emissions with 30 percent by 2030 and the new Stena Elektra ferries play an important role in getting there. However, it will take more than just battery powered vessels. Onshore infrastructure, such as sustainable charging facilities, must be developed in parallel. In the agreement signed today, the Port of Frederikshavn commits to securing the necessary infrastructure in the port and its surroundings on the Danish side.

    The ferries will be the world's first fossil fuel free RoPax vessels their size, measuring approximately 200 metres, with a capacity of 3,000 lane meters and 1,000 passengers.

    Already in 2018 Stena Line took the first step on their battery journey and invested in battery hybrid power on Stena Jutlandica, currently operating on the Gothenburg-Frederikhavn route. This has so far resulted in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 1,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of 600 passenger cars.

    The Frederikshavn Municipality is also committed to participating in the creation of a sustainable connection between Sweden and Denmark with the two Stena Elektra vessels.

    Facts about Stena Elektra:
     Two fossil fuel free RoPax ferries (car and passenger ferries)
     Route: Frederikshavn - Gothenburg
     Starts operating the line by 2030
     Battery powered with a capacity of around 60-70 MWh, charged in port
     Shore infrastructure: need for a high voltage shore power cable of around 30-40 MW
     Crossing time: 3 hours, with one hour turnaround call/charging time
     Length: Approximately 200 metres
     Freight and vehicle capacity: approximately 3 000 lane meters
     Passenger capacity: 1,000-1,500 passengers

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: Frederikshavn, ferry, Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 21

14:07 Тew ESPO Green Guide 2021 outlines a vision for ports towards a green future
12:34 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference NEVA 2021 opens in St. Petersburg
12:12 AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels
11:52 Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia
11:31 Port Houston sets new record for containers in August 2021
11:05 ASD Tug 3010 Ice Arc4 series to be laid down for Atomflot in September 2021
10:58 Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030
09:51 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17
09:37 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21
09:33 Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of September 20

2021 September 20

18:27 Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat
18:07 FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad
17:45 Sovcomflot Board reviews Group’s results for H1 2021
17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm
13:04 Babcock sells first new frigate design licence to Indonesia
11:37 USC repatriates 22 migrants to Cuba
10:56 South Louisiana ports advocate for federal aid post Hurricane Ida

2021 September 18

15:07 Energy-saving investments clear the way for shore-based power
13:49 GROUPE IDEC is developing the first XXL energy - positive activity park in Europe
12:41 IMOCA extends relationship naming Iridium and Thales as official communications partners
11:37 Tanguy de Lamotte will spearhead electric boat revolution in the US
10:49 Industry alarmed as spat between governments threatens investment in Scottish ports – BPA

2021 September 17

17:49 New radar post to increase navigation safety in the seaport of Kaliningrad
17:26 Svanehøj acquires Wärtsilä Tank Control Systems
17:06 Navigator Gas awarded DNV AiP for new ammonia fuelled gas carrier design
16:47 Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky launches small-size missile ship Grad
16:31 PIL launches new South China to India West Coast Service - South China India Express
16:05 De Beers’ latest diamond recovery vessel departs Damen Shipyards Mangalia for Southern Africa
15:46 Port of Melbourne CEO announces retirement
15:25 Transneft Baltic holds large-scale firefighting and tactical drills at Ust-Luga Oil Depot
14:18 Grain traders to address RF Ministry of Agriculture and ask it revise grain export duty calculation system
13:27 Rostov Grain Terminal handled 80,000 tonnes of grain in August 2021
12:10 APM Terminals Poti marks two years without injury and celebrates its safety culture
11:56 Vitol’s V-Bunkers to bring electric-hybrid bunker tankers to Singapore harbour
11:05 ABS and DSME to develop very large liquefied CO2 carrier
10:55 DP World to invest £300m in new fourth berth at London Gateway logistics hub
10:34 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches third processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Ostashkov (video)
09:58 The Port of Calais officially inaugurated
09:26 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend is registered on global bunker market on Sep 17