2021 September 21 10:58

Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030

The ferry operator Stena Line, Frederikshavn Municipality, and the Port of Frederikshavn have signed a historic agreement in which the parties commit to take their share of the responsibility for making Gothenburg-Frederikshavn the world's first fossil fuel free ferry line of its kind, with two battery-powered Stena Elektra vessels launched by 2030, according to the company's release.

With almost 90 percent of the global trade being ocean shipping, efficient and environmentally friendly passenger and freight transport by sea is crucial to achieving the climate goals. The ferry operator Stena Line, Frederikshavn Municipality, and the Port of Frederikshavn today signed an agreement aiming to accelerate the transformation of the transport sector by deploying two battery powered Stena Elektra ferries on the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route by 2030 and making the necessary investments on shore.

Stena Line has earlier launched the Tranzero Initiative together with the Volvo Group, Scania and the Port of Gothenburg. The aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions linked to the Port of Gothenburg - the largest port in the Nordic region - by 70% by 2030. Today's agreement with the municipality and port of Frederikshavn completes the chain.

Stena Line aims to reduce its total carbon emissions with 30 percent by 2030 and the new Stena Elektra ferries play an important role in getting there. However, it will take more than just battery powered vessels. Onshore infrastructure, such as sustainable charging facilities, must be developed in parallel. In the agreement signed today, the Port of Frederikshavn commits to securing the necessary infrastructure in the port and its surroundings on the Danish side.



The ferries will be the world's first fossil fuel free RoPax vessels their size, measuring approximately 200 metres, with a capacity of 3,000 lane meters and 1,000 passengers.

Already in 2018 Stena Line took the first step on their battery journey and invested in battery hybrid power on Stena Jutlandica, currently operating on the Gothenburg-Frederikhavn route. This has so far resulted in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 1,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of 600 passenger cars.

The Frederikshavn Municipality is also committed to participating in the creation of a sustainable connection between Sweden and Denmark with the two Stena Elektra vessels.

Facts about Stena Elektra:

Two fossil fuel free RoPax ferries (car and passenger ferries)

Route: Frederikshavn - Gothenburg

Starts operating the line by 2030

Battery powered with a capacity of around 60-70 MWh, charged in port

Shore infrastructure: need for a high voltage shore power cable of around 30-40 MW

Crossing time: 3 hours, with one hour turnaround call/charging time

Length: Approximately 200 metres

Freight and vehicle capacity: approximately 3 000 lane meters

Passenger capacity: 1,000-1,500 passengers



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.